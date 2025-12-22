Actors Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a's agency unveils wedding photos
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 18:07
Wedding photos of actors Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a were released on Monday by their agency AM Entertainment.
Shin’s white, strapless wedding dress with floral appliqués was reportedly made by Lebanese designer Elie Saab and cost roughly $28,600. The dress was part of the brand’s 2026 spring bridal collection.
Other famous figures — including U.S. first lady Melania Trump, actor Son Ye-jin and figure skating champion Kim Yuna — have donned Saab’s garments in public.
Kim Woo-bin and Shin were together for 10 years before they tied the knot at the Shilla Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul, on Saturday. Ven. Pomnyun officiated the private ceremony, which only family and close friends attended. Actor Lee Kwang-soo served as the host.
The couple reportedly donated 300 million won ($203,000) to multiple organizations ahead of the ceremony.
