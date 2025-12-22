Gov't to increase science, engineering student selection for Global Korea Scholarship
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 11:41
- LEE TAE-HEE
The government plans to gradually select more science and engineering students for the graduate Global Korea Scholarship (GKS).
The Ministry of Education plans to have science and engineering students make up 43 percent of the graduate GKS scholars in 2026 and reach 45 percent in 2027, according to the ministry on Saturday.
Of the 5,200 graduate GKS scholars in 2025, 40.9 percent, or 2,126, are science and engineering students.
GKS is a full-ride government-funded scholarship for international students who wish to pursue undergraduate and graduate studies in Korea. However, the 45 percent target will only be applicable for the graduate scholarship.
According to the ministry, the plan to have more science and engineering students follows the government's goals to strengthen its competitiveness in AI.
Hoping to attract more talented international students in science and engineering, the government also created the Korea-Science & Technology Advanced Human Resources (K-STAR) visa track in September. The visa track allows international students studying in master's, doctoral or postdoctoral programs in science and engineering at 27 universities that are part of the BK21 program to get the F-2 long-term residency visa upon graduation.
