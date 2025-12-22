Seoul Tech Scholarship now open to all international students through March 6
The Seoul Scholarship Foundation has opened applications for next year’s Seoul Tech Scholarship, which will select 30 international students set to pursue graduate studies and provide them with grants of up to 20 million won ($13,500) per year.
The application period runs from Monday through March 6 next year. The scholarship will cover admission fees, living stipends and insurance of the successful candidates who will begin their studies in the second semester of 2026.
Previously limited to applicants from Official Development Assistance recipient countries, the scholarship has removed nationality restrictions. The new change now allows students of any nationality to apply, provided that both they and their parents are non-Korean nationals.
However, applicants must be 40 years old or younger and meet eligibility requirements such as holding or expecting to obtain a bachelor’s degree, maintaining an undergraduate academic record of at least 80 percent — equivalent to the cumulative GPA of 2.91 out of 4.5 — and satisfying the language proficiency requirements of their intended graduate school.
Applicants must also be scheduled to enroll in one of the nine designated graduate schools in Seoul in the fall of 2026: Kyung Hee University, Konkuk University, Korea University, Seoul National University, Seoul National University of Science and Technology, University of Seoul, Sogang University, Sungkyunkwan University and Soongsil University.
Preference will be given to applicants holding a Topik certificate. Further advantages will be granted to applicants who are from nations that took part in the Korean War or have earned a degree from a university located in a partner city of Seoul, or whose legal residence is based in such a city.
Additional preference will be given to applicants conducting research related to Seoul’s six strategic industries: artificial intelligence, biotechnology, fintech, quantum technology and robotics, as well as the city’s major creative industries, including gaming, webtoons, animation character creation, individual content creation, film, video and extended reality.
Applications must be submitted online, while supporting documents must be sent by mail. More information is available on the Seoul Scholarship Foundation’s website.
The selection process will include document screening, reviews by the foundation’s secretariat and participating graduate schools and a final deliberation, with successful candidates to be announced between late June and early July 2026.
Scholarship recipients will also participate in social integration programs, including Korean language and culture courses, and will have opportunities to engage in networking with Korean scholars, collaborative research projects and volunteer activities.
Personalized counseling will also be provided for recipients interested in employment or entrepreneurship.
Since 2024, the foundation has provided approximately 300 million won in scholarships and networking programs to support the settlement of 33 international students.
“The Seoul Tech Scholarship is a strategic investment that goes beyond financial support, encouraging outstanding global talent to choose Seoul as a city of learning and opportunity,” Seoul Scholarship Foundation’s chairman Nam Sung-wook said.
“We will continue to expand comprehensive support across education, research and daily life to ensure that globally competitive talent can settle and grow in Seoul.”
