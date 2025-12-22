More in K-campus

Seoul Tech Scholarship now open to all international students through March 6

Gov't to increase science, engineering student selection for Global Korea Scholarship

SNU invalidates final exam scores after discovering evidence of suspected group cheating

Boy band TXT's Yeonjun voted 'artist who would look best in hanbok' on K-pop voting platform

Personal data of over 1,000 SNU students exposed for nearly 2 years, including whether they snore