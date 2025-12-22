 DP set to introduce bill to establish special insurrection tribunal, but PPP vows to launch filibuster
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 12:20
Rep. Choo Kyung-ho of the main opposition People Power Party speaks during a filibuster against a revision to the Banking Act at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Dec. 13. [YONHAP]

Rep. Choo Kyung-ho of the main opposition People Power Party speaks during a filibuster against a revision to the Banking Act at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Dec. 13. [YONHAP]

 
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) was set to introduce a bill on Monday to establish a special tribunal for insurrection cases linked to former President Yoon Suk-yeol's failed imposition of martial law.
 
The DP has pushed for the bill despite criticism that it could be unconstitutional and undermine the judiciary's independence, with detractors citing perceived delays and unfairness in the trials of those implicated in the martial law case.
 

The main opposition People Power Party has vowed to launch a filibuster to block the “unjust” bill along with other judicial reform bills sought by the ruling party.
 
The DP-controlled National Assembly can vote to end a filibuster 24 hours after it starts.
 
Yoon and multiple former government officials, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, are currently on trial on insurrection charges over their involvement in the ousted president's botched martial law bid.
 
The judiciary has voiced opposition to the bill, with the Supreme Court announcing last week that it would install special panels to handle charges of insurrection, treason and mutiny as an apparent alternative to the DP's plan.

