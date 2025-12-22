DP to hold multiparty hearing on Coupang data leak touching on labor, competition issues
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 15:53 Updated: 22 Dec. 2025, 18:11
The Democratic Party (DP) said on Monday it will hold a parliamentary hearing later this month into a data breach at e-commerce firm Coupang that compromised the personal information of more than 33 million users, citing public concern and broader issues ranging from labor practices to fair competition.
The move comes after the company drew public ire when Chairman Bom Kim failed to attend parliamentary hearings following the data breach, which the company first disclosed on Nov. 20.
Rep. Huh Young, the DP’s senior deputy floor leader for policy, told reporters at the National Assembly building in western Seoul that the hearing will be convened jointly by the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee, the National Policy Committee, the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee and the Climate, Energy, Environment and Labor Committee.
Huh said Rep. Kim Hyun, the DP’s floor spokesperson on the science committee, will serve as the chief coordinating secretary for the hearing, while the chair of the science committee will preside.
He added that six lawmakers from the science committee and two members each from the other participating committees will participate, and that the party plans to invite the People Power Party and other minor parties to form a joint panel.
“The Coupang issue goes beyond a simple personal data breach and is linked to a range of issues, including labor and fair trade, in a complex way,” Rep. Huh said. “That is why a joint hearing is necessary.”
The Coupang chief declined a summons for a parliamentary hearing last Wednesday, citing "business commitments as the CEO of a global company" as the reason for not attending. The new interim head of the Korean entity, Harold Rogers, attended the hearing instead.
“We are moving quickly with the hearing because public interest is high and because we aim to correct corporate immorality and arrogance,” Rep. Kim said.
“The option of a parliamentary investigation is still on the table,” he said. “In the second phase, through a parliamentary investigation after the hearing, we will work until the end to ensure that Chairman Bom Kim comes to Korea to give responsible answers and take follow-up measures.”
“The joint hearing will proceed even if the DP holds it on its own," Rep. Huh added.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)