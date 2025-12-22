 Lee unlikely to grant pardons for Christmas, New Year's Day: Source
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 18:18
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a luncheon meeting with representatives of the Korean Senior Citizens' Association at the presidential compound of the Blue House in Seoul on Dec. 22. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a luncheon meeting with representatives of the Korean Senior Citizens' Association at the presidential compound of the Blue House in Seoul on Dec. 22. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
President Lee Jae Myung is unlikely to grant special pardons in time for Christmas or New Year's Day, a source from the ruling bloc said Monday.
 
The move appears to be partly related to large-scale special pardons granted to mark Liberation Day on Aug. 15, just two months after Lee took office. A total of 836,687 people, including Cho Kuk, leader of the minor Rebuilding Korea Party, were pardoned at that time.
 

"Reviews for presidential pardons for Christmas and New Year's Day are not currently underway," the source said on the condition of anonymity. "Given the time constraints, [presidential pardons] do not appear likely."
 
So far, the Justice Ministry has not screened candidates for pardons.
 
Instead of granting pardons, the ministry may consider expanding the release of some inmates on parole, according to the source.

