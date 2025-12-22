 Lee's approval rating edges down to 53.4%
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 12:55
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a policy briefing by the Ministry of Justice at the government complex in Seoul on Dec. 19. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating slightly fell to 53.4 percent last week, a survey showed on Monday, amid mixed public responses over the livestream of his policy briefings from government ministries.
 
The survey by Realmeter shows the positive assessment of Lee's overall performance dropped 0.9 percentage point from the previous week to 53.4 percent, while the negative evaluation rose 0.7 percentage point to 42.2 percent.
 

According to Realmeter, respondents viewed the live broadcasts of Lee's policy briefings favorably but noted his public rebuke of Lee Hak-jae, the head of the Incheon International Airport Corporation who was appointed under former President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration; public concerns over Coupang's data breach; and the increase of the won-dollar exchange rate weighed on the rating.
 
The survey, commissioned by a local news outlet, was conducted on 2,521 adults from Monday to Friday last week and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95 percent.
 
In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,007 individuals aged 18 or older on Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party fell 1.7 percentage points to 44.1 percent.
 
Support for the main opposite People Power Party gained 2.6 percentage points to 37.2 percent.
 
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.

