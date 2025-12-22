PPP pressures DP into accepting Unification Church donation probe

The ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Monday accepted a proposal by the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) to launch a special counsel probe into the Unification Church over bribery allegations involving multiple politicians.The decision came after the PPP and the minor Reform Party agreed to push for a special investigation, as politicians from both the ruling and opposition parties have come under suspicion of receiving funds from the Unification Church ahead of the 2022 presidential election.DP leader Jung Chung-rae said the party is willing to accept the opposition's proposal to fully uncover the truth behind the allegations.DP floor leader Kim Byung-kee echoed the stance, calling for a special counsel to investigate all politicians involved, regardless of whether they are from ruling or opposition parties.“Let's clearly reveal how the Unification Church interfered in politics in the last presidential election,” Kim said during a meeting of senior party members.Kim said the probe should thoroughly examine allegations of collusion between the church and politics, illegal political donations and influence peddling.In response, PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog said the DP has accepted the party's proposal for a special probe and suggested holding talks between the two parties' floor leaders, adding that the PPP will move forward with discussions.The presidential office welcomed the move.“It should offer an opportunity to conduct a thorough investigation into those involved, regardless of whether they belong to the ruling or opposition parties or their rank and status,” a senior presidential official told Yonhap News Agency by phone.“It is necessary to uncover the full truth behind the broad allegations of collusion between politics and religion, without singling out certain cases, and punish those involved,” the official added.The move comes amid allegations that some DP lawmakers accepted political funds and luxury gifts from the Unification Church, which is also under investigation over bribery allegations involving PPP lawmakers.Police are currently looking into allegations that the church provided funds and luxury gifts to former Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo, former DP lawmaker Lim Jong-seong and former United Future Party lawmaker Kim Gyu-hwan between 2018 and 2020.Separately, PPP lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong was arrested in September on charges of accepting illegal political funds from the Unification Church in 2022. The special prosecution team last week sought a four-year prison term for the former PPP floor leader, known as a close confidant of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.Yonhap