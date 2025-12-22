Parliamentary probe into Jeju Air crash begins

The National Assembly on Monday launched a special parliamentary committee to investigate the exact cause of last year's fatal Jeju Air plane crash that claimed 179 lives.On Dec. 29 last year, the Jeju Air jet from Bangkok erupted into flames after crashing into a concrete mound as it overshot the runway when it made an emergency belly landing at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla, following a bird strike.The 18-member committee, which will run for at least 40 days, plans to look closely into factors that may have been blamed for the crash, including the bird strike, the mound the jet crashed into and possible aircraft defects.It will also investigate whether any cover-up attempts were made in the government's investigation into the crash.The committee's launch comes after the government shelved a plan to announce the interim results of its investigation earlier this month.Family members of the tragedy's victims have voiced opposition against the government investigation, raising questions about its transparency and credibility and calling for an independent probe.Yonhap