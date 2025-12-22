Special counsel grills former PPP leader about gift to ex-first lady

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon of the People Power Party (PPP) appeared for questioning Monday in a special counsel investigation into bribery allegations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee.Rep. Kim arrived at the office of special counsel Min Joong-ki in central Seoul at around 1:30 p.m. as a suspect before being grilled about a luxury gift allegedly given to the former first lady two years ago.Min's team previously asked the lawmaker to appear for questioning on Dec. 16, but he reportedly refused. It appears that the two sides subsequently negotiated and set the date for his appearance.The lawmaker's wife, surnamed Lee, is suspected of delivering a Roger Vivier clutch worth 2.6 million won ($1,760) to the former first lady soon after Rep. Kim was elected the PPP chairperson in March 2023.Rep. Kim was reportedly questioned about whether he was aware of the delivery of the bag.The clutch was discovered at the former first lady's home, along with a thank-you letter written by Lee, during the special counsel team's raid on Nov. 6.The team suspects that the former first lady colluded with a shaman to recruit about 2,400 Unification Church members to the PPP to support Rep. Kim in the party leadership race and the gift was given in return for the support.The lawmaker has acknowledged the delivery of the gift but denied the bribery allegations, saying it was done just out of social courtesy.Yonhap