Task force to seek disciplinary action against Army officers over martial law involvement

Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 17:58
The emblem of the Ministry of National Defense [YONHAP NEWS TV]

An interagency task force investigating public officials' involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law bid will seek disciplinary action against a dozen senior Army officers embroiled in the incident, the Ministry of National Defense said Monday.
 
The high-level Army officers were believed to be among the 34 people aboard a bus that departed for Seoul from the Army headquarters in Gyeryong, South Chungcheong, shortly after the National Assembly voted to lift the Dec. 3 martial law decree last year. The bus returned about 30 minutes after departure.
 

Related Article

The task force, which launched last month at the request of the office of Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and was installed under the respective ministries, will request the ministry's general counsel bureau to impose disciplinary actions on around 10 Army officers on Monday, according to the ministry.
 
The task force is reviewing the results of the Defense Ministry's independent audit into the martial law involvement.
 
Last month, Brig. Gen. Kim Sang-hwan, chief of the Army's legal affairs office and one of those aboard the bus, was demoted to the rank of colonel over the incident.

Yonhap
tags korea martial law defense ministry investigation

