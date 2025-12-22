 Top office holds 1st press briefing at Blue House since relocation
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 19:43
President Lee Jae Myung speaks at the Blue House in central Seoul on Dec. 22. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

The presidential office on Monday held a press briefing at the Blue House for the first time since the facilities were relocated.
 
Earlier in the day, presidential spokesperson Jeon Eun-soo held the briefing at the Chunchugwan press center, marking the first such briefing there under the administration of President Lee Jae Myung.
 

In 2022, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted over his failed martial law bid late last year, relocated the presidential office from the Blue House in central Seoul to the Ministry of National Defense compound in Yongsan District, central Seoul, citing the need to better communicate with the public.
 
Since taking office in June, Lee has said he will move the presidential office back to the Blue House once renovations are completed.
 
The relocation of most facilities is expected to be completed around Christmas.

Yonhap
