Bring the heat

Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 19:13
On Dec. 22, visitors at Gwangalli Beach in Suyeong District, Busan, pose for commemorative photos in front of a horse sculpture installed to welcome 2026 — also known as the byeong-oh year, or the year of the fire horse, based on the traditional sexagenary cycle. “Byeong” refers to the element of fire, which is symbolized by the color red, and “Oh” indicates the horse in the zodiac. [NEWS1]

