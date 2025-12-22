First-ever election deepfake fines levied for AI-generated song praising local mayor
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 18:33 Updated: 22 Dec. 2025, 18:43
Korea’s election authorities have imposed the first-ever fines under a revised election law regulating the use of AI deepfakes, penalizing two people for producing and circulating an AI-generated song praising a local mayor.
The two people were fined 5 million won ($3,400) each for an AI-generated deepfake song that overtly praised Andong Mayor Kwon Ki-chang by the Andong City Election Commission in North Gyeongsang. The commission determined that the pair's actions violated the Public Official Election Act, marking the first fine imposed since a provision restricting the use of deepfake content in election campaigning was added to the law in 2023.
The fines were levied against one individual who produced the song and played it for voters in a public place, and another who distributed it in a group chat room without indicating that it was a deepfake.
The producer was also reported to police on charges of engaging in election campaigning before the official campaign period, which begins only 90 days before election day.
The song was played on Oct. 21 at a workshop hosted by the Andong Facilities Management Corporation in Haeundae, Busan, sparking controversy. Created using AI-generated voice technology, the song included lyrics such as “As the day begins, your smile is always by the citizens’ side, filled with love,” “Mayor Kwon Ki-chang, the beacon of our hearts,” and “With honest sweat, you bloom dreams and light the future of Andong.”
As the song spread locally through social media and other channels, critics likened it to a “Kim Jong-un praise song,” in reference to the North Korean leader, prompting the election commission to launch an investigation into possible election law violations.
Deepfake technology, which uses AI to recreate the image or voice of real people, began to be widely used during South Korea’s 20th presidential election amid limits on in-person campaigning during the Covid-19 pandemic. At the time, the supporting camps of then-candidates Yoon Suk Yeol and Lee Jae Myung produced “AI Yoon Suk Yeol” and “AI Lee Jae Myung” videos to explain campaign pledges and interact with voters via chatbots.
The technology has also been abused, however, with AI-generated images and videos used to spread false messages and information. Ahead of the 2022 local elections, a candidate for Namhae County governor produced a video in which an “AI Yoon Suk Yeol” appeared to endorse him, while during the presidential race, AI-generated videos circulated that appeared to show President Lee promoting a specific investment platform.
Amid concerns that such content could confuse voters, the Public Official Election Act was revised in 2023 to impose fines of up to 10 million won on anyone who produces, edits, distributes or screens AI-generated audio or images for election campaigning within 90 days of an election without clearly indicating that the content was created using AI. The two fines imposed in Andong are the first under the revised provision.
The National Election Commission said it has been operating a special task force on deepfakes and other forms of false information and defamation since Dec. 5 to prevent the spread of illegal content ahead of the June 3 local elections next year.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM NA-HAN [[email protected]]
