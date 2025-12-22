 Japanese woman booked for trespassing attempt at Jungkook's home
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 16:49
Jungkook of BTS [BIGHIT MUSIC]

A Japanese woman has been booked for allegedly attempting to trespass into the home of BTS member Jungkook.
 
The Yongsan Police Precinct said on Monday that it is currently investigating the woman on suspicion of attempted trespassing into Jungkook’s residence. The case was filed last Tuesday. Police added that questioning the suspect has yet to take place, as the suspect is not staying in Korea.
 

At the request of the complainant, the suspect was also booked on charges of violating the anti-stalking law.
 
The woman is accused of visiting Jungkook’s detached house in Yongsan District, central Seoul, between Nov. 12 and 14 and repeatedly attempting to open its door lock.
 
Previously, a Korean woman who trespassed into Jungkook’s home parking lot in August was referred to prosecutors in October on charges of trespassing and violating the anti-stalking law.
 
A Chinese woman who also attempted to trespass was given a suspended indictment, as the crime was not completed and the suspect had left the country, reducing the likelihood of repeat offenses.

BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
