Ministry to address prison overcrowding by further increasing parole rates for 2026
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 14:50
The government plans to further expand the use of parole starting next year to address chronic overcrowding at correctional facilities.
The Ministry of Justice said in a press release issued Sunday that it finalized a “2026 parole expansion plan” last month and will more actively increase parole releases beginning next year.
Korea’s correctional facilities are currently operating at a capacity rate of 130 percent, with overcrowding remaining a persistent problem.
In response, the Justice Ministry granted parole in September to 1,218 inmates, including foreign nationals subject to deportation who will not be reintegrated into Korean society, as well as prisoners deemed to have a low risk of reoffending, such as patients and elderly inmates. The figure represents an increase of about 30 percent from the monthly average of 936 parolees recorded between May and August.
However, as these measures have failed to fully resolve overcrowding, the ministry has drawn up a plan to raise next year’s parole target by a further 30 percent compared with this year.
Looking at numbers for full years, the monthly average number of approved parole cases rose from 794 in 2023 to 1,032 this year, an overall increase of about 30 percent, according to data released by the ministry. If the new plan is implemented as intended, the monthly average is expected to reach around 1,340 next year.
“The ministry will maintain strict parole screening for violent offenders, while expanding parole for inmates with a low risk of reoffending,” the Justice Ministry said. “By encouraging inmates’ voluntary efforts at rehabilitation, we aim to lower recidivism and lay the groundwork for their return to society as responsible neighbors.”
Addressing remarks suggesting that Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho has expanded parole since President Lee Jae Myung took office, the ministry said Jung instructed officials in August to “increase parole numbers by around 30 percent in order to swiftly resolve unconstitutional and unlawful overcrowding.” It stressed that the expansion was aimed solely at addressing overcrowded correctional facilities.
Jung said during a Justice Ministry briefing last Friday that parole numbers had been increased by about 30 percent since the president took office, adding that “the president is quite popular inside prisons.”
In response, President Lee said the public might misunderstand the situation as him ordering mass releases.
“Punishment is intended to achieve retribution as well as general and special deterrence,” Lee said. “If there is no victim, or the harm has been fully remedied and the victim no longer seeks punishment, and if the offender has shown sufficient remorse so that continued incarceration only causes a loss to the state, then prisoners are eligible for parole following special review.”
