 Reform Party leader questioned for election meddling allegations linked to ex-first lady
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Reform Party leader questioned for election meddling allegations linked to ex-first lady

Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 08:53
Lee Jun-seok, leader of the minor conservative Reform Party, appears before the Min Joong-ki special counsel team in downtown Seoul on Dec. 21. [YONHAP]

Lee Jun-seok, leader of the minor conservative Reform Party, appears before the Min Joong-ki special counsel team in downtown Seoul on Dec. 21. [YONHAP]

Lee Jun-seok, leader of the minor conservative Reform Party, underwent nearly 10 hours of questioning Sunday by a special counsel team over allegations of election meddling linked to former first lady Kim Keon Hee.
 
Lee appeared before a team led by special counsel Min Joong-ki at 10 a.m. and left around 7:40 p.m. The team was launched in July to investigate corruption and other allegations surrounding the former first lady.
 

Related Article

"I sincerely cooperated with the investigation," Lee told reporters as he left. "I also sincerely testified about former President Yoon Suk Yeol."
 
It was the first time Lee had been questioned by the special counsel.
 
Min's team is investigating allegations that Lee colluded with former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim, to meddle in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections. Lee was the leader of the then-ruling People Power Party (PPP) at the time.
 
Yoon and Kim are suspected of receiving free opinion polls from self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun ahead of the 2022 presidential election in exchange for the nomination of former PPP Rep. Kim Young-sun as a candidate for the by-elections.
 
Lee has denied the allegations.

Yonhap
tags Lee Jun-seok Reform Party Special counsel

More in Social Affairs

Foreign national sentenced to prison for unlicensed practice of traditional Korean medicine

Reform Party leader questioned for election meddling allegations linked to ex-first lady

K-pop duo Davichi's Kang Min-kyung denies any ties to 'injection auntie'

Blue House relocation framed as shift toward better public accessibility, communication

Seoul court bars production of 'Burn to Win' for copyright violation

Related Stories

Reform Party office raid renews accusations of politicized special counsel probes

Lee Jun-seok rides wave of conservative discontent after PPP nomination fiasco

Reform Party nominates Lee Jun-seok as candidate for possible presidential election

MBC mutes Reform Party candidate Lee Jun-seok during debate due to sexually explicit remarks

Lee Jun-seok claims to offer viable alternative to PPP that buried itself
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)