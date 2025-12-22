 Wait… this isn’t right
Wait… this isn’t right

Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 20:30
 
Korea’s major parties are moving toward launching a special counsel investigation into alleged political influence by the Unification Church, after the Democratic Party reversed its earlier opposition. The shift followed growing public support for an independent probe and an agreement among opposition parties on a third-party nomination process. Allegations involving figures from both the ruling and opposition camps have exposed the limits of existing investigations. While both sides frame the move as necessary for truth-finding, critics warn that partisan calculations and election politics could undermine a swift and impartial inquiry. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
