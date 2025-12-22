Preventing the polarizing shock of the AI transition

In 1811 Britain, torches were hurled into textile factories under the cover of night. It marked the beginning of the Luddite movement. History often records it as a riot of machine breakers resisting technological progress. In truth, the target was not the machines themselves. The Luddites were protesting society’s indifference to the catastrophic poverty produced by technological transition. It was resistance born of survival against a system that pushed humans to the edge.More than 200 years later, the sense of déjà vu is unmistakable. Korea is mobilizing national resources in pursuit of becoming one of the world’s top three AI powers. Massive semiconductor cluster investments and sweeping regulatory reforms are understandable and urgent strategies for economic survival. Yet a critical question is missing from this ambitious blueprint. As the technological engine accelerates, are safeguards in place for those who may be thrown aside by its speed?Technology optimists often respond with a familiar argument. Innovation, they say, ultimately creates more jobs than it destroys and advances human welfare. That claim is not wrong. But it contains a harsh blind spot. Between the collapse of old industries and the rise of new ones lies a long and uncertain gap. Lives that suffocate in this transition valley are erased behind aggregate statistics. What appears as progress at the level of humanity can mean the collapse of an entire life for individuals forced to bear the transition in real time.Promises of long-term benefits offer little comfort to a breadwinner who has suddenly lost work. Korea’s fragile social safety net has already produced a grim reality: the highest suicide rate among OECD countries. In a society where job loss can resemble a social death sentence, AI-driven employment instability risks becoming not merely an economic issue but a direct threat to life itself. Unprepared optimism amounts to a form of violence. The voices of those crushed beneath the wheels of progress must be heard first.Warning lights are already flashing. The International Monetary Fund has estimated that 60 percent of jobs in advanced economies are exposed to AI. The Bank of Korea has found that the most recent declines in youth employment are concentrated in industries with high AI exposure. Technological change is now outpacing society’s capacity to adjust. This is not a temporary lag but a sign that existing safety systems are nearing failure. In the AI era, welfare must move beyond charity and become a bridge that helps society cross a painful transition.The first priority is to institutionalize AI impact assessments in the public sector. When AI is introduced into areas such as welfare or employment that directly affect people’s lives, potential harms to fundamental rights must be evaluated in advance. The European Union has mandated rights impact assessments for high-risk AI under its AI Act, and the United States has also directed agencies to establish safeguards. Efficiency must not become an excuse for algorithms that discriminate against vulnerable groups. Verification before deployment should be a basic principle.Second, welfare policy must shift from post-hoc relief to preventive intervention. AI can paradoxically serve as an early warning system. Signals such as mounting arrears or sharp drops in household energy use can be analyzed to trigger support before families fall into bankruptcy. Building such early intervention systems is as urgent a social investment as constructing semiconductor plants.Third, Korea must invest in the distinctly human capacities that AI cannot replace. Knowledge processing can be delegated to machines, but empathy, care and relational work cannot. Education that redefines human roles and cultivates these strengths is the only barrier against a dystopia of mass unemployment.Finally, a serious discussion should begin on data dividends, returning a portion of the profits generated from citizens’ data to fund social safety nets.Technology is the engine that drives society forward. Social protection is the steering wheel and brake that aligns speed with shared values. A high-performance vehicle without controls is dangerous. The lesson of the Luddites remains clear. A true AI leader is not a country that advances technology alone, but one that manages the pain of transition and ensures that innovation proceeds alongside human welfare. Investment in people must match investment in machines.