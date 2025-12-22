Who speaks frankly to President Lee Jae Myung?

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

U.S. President Donald Trump once described himself as a “very stable genius.” Whether that claim holds true is debatable. Judith Herman of Harvard University and other psychiatrists have publicly assessed Trump as exhibiting traits of narcissistic personality disorder, describing him as self-centered and dismissive of others. During his first term, many government workers resigned in protest against what they viewed as reckless policymaking. Those who challenged him — including John Bolton, the former national security adviser; James Comey, the former FBI director; and John Brennan, the former CIA director — remain targets of retaliatory investigations linked to the Russia probe.So Trump’s response to recent criticism has defied expectations. Susie Wiles, the chief of staff who is often described as unflappable and disciplined, gave an interview to Vanity Fair, in which she revealed that there had been intense internal disagreement before Trump announced the reciprocal tariffs and claimed that she and Vice President JD Vance had tried to slow the process. Regarding the prosecution of Trump’s political rivals, she said there was loose agreement to end retaliatory actions against them within 90 days of inauguration. She also criticized Trump’s governing style, comparing it to that of an alcoholic who believes nothing is beyond his capability. Despite this, Trump publicly praised Wiles for doing an excellent job and reaffirmed his trust in her.There have also been cases this year in which Trump backed down after opposition from aides. He retreated from efforts to oust Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve chair after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent argued that central bank independence must be preserved. Trump also abandoned plans to charge a Democratic senator for treason after the Republican chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services objected. Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff, who has warned that Trump’s tariffs could become a breeding ground for corruption, nevertheless credits Trump with a certain pragmatism. He notes that Trump often reverses course quickly when policies prove unworkable rather than clinging to ideology. Shikha Dalmia, an editor at The UnPopulist, has argued that Trump’s lack of ideological rigidity and transactional governing style are essential to holding together otherwise incompatible factions within the “Make America Great Again” movement.In Korea, President Lee Jae Myung has faced controversy after his remarks during livestreamed ministerial briefings drew public attention. In an exchange with the head of the Incheon International Airport Corporation, Lee sharply criticized what he called a “petty thief’s mindset” over a proposal for a comprehensive inspection of books that may contain smuggled cash. He also asked the head of the Northeast Asian History Foundation if “Hwandangogi,” widely regarded by mainstream scholars as a fabricated text, could be considered a historical document. These comments targeted agency heads appointed under the previous administration, but no senior aides intervened.At the same time, the ruling Democratic Party is pushing for sweeping judicial reforms, including proposals for a four-tier court system, a special tribunal for insurrection cases, an increase in Supreme Court justices, the creation of a law distortion crime and the dismantling of the prosecution service. Critics warn that such measures threaten the separation of powers, a pillar of democracy. Plans to appoint a special inspector to oversee allegations involving the president’s family and close associates have stalled. Allegations that nonelected figures influence personnel decisions in the new administration have been met with silence. This contrasts with the Trump administration, in which aides repeatedly voiced their dissent to a boss known to despise criticism. Remaining silent before a levelheaded president, critics argue, is an act of cowardice.Even during the height of former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s authority, former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon delivered unwelcome public sentiment to the president. Han said he repeatedly urged Yoon, through informal channels, to address controversies involving the first lady, medical school quotas, cuts to research and development budgets and other issues. Yoon reportedly branded Han a communist and even told military commanders to arrest him, an episode that culminated in the disastrous declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 last year.President Lee’s inner circle, critics say, lacks a figure willing to say a firm “no.” Without internal restraint, a president loses opportunities for reflection and risks unchecked governance. When channels for candid advice close, errors accumulate and crises become harder to manage.When a president opens space for dissent, the public gains reassurance. Diverse perspectives help identify blind spots and correct policy failures that a single leader cannot see alone. Korea’s presidency has long been described as that of an “elected emperor.” When the emperor alone decides everything, republican spirit withers. That is often when tragedy begins. Wiles once said Trump always respects her opinions. Six months into President Lee’s term, Korea may also need an “ice princess” like Wiles who is willing to tell him to stop fighting the opposition and choose the path of unity.