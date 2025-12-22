Daejeon-South Chungcheong integration should serve the nation, not elections

On Thursday, President Lee Jae Myung proposed the integration of Daejeon and South Chungcheong Province during a luncheon with Democratic Party lawmakers from the two regions, saying it could help ease overcrowding in the capital area and promote balanced national growth. During his presidential campaign, Lee outlined a “five hubs, three special regions” strategy to foster super-regional blocs across the country. The proposed Daejeon–South Chungcheong integration is positioned as a starting point for that vision. Lee also indicated his willingness to provide support within what he described as the “maximum acceptable range.” The issue was again discussed at a high-level ruling party–government meeting held on Sunday, including the possibility of enacting a special law for the integration.While there have been limited cases of municipal mergers, no integration at the metropolitan or provincial level has ever been realized in Korea. Previous attempts by successive administrations collapsed amid political calculations and regional rivalries. This history underscores why the current discussion must be treated as a long-term national strategy rather than a short-term political maneuver. Concentration in the capital region has already passed a critical threshold, with population, capital, jobs and educational opportunities steadily draining from other areas and threatening their viability. A sustainable alternative lies in creating large regional governments with sufficient scale to develop independently.If Daejeon and South Chungcheong were to merge, the new jurisdiction would have a population of about 3.57 million. Combining Daejeon’s research and science-oriented strengths with South Chungcheong’s manufacturing and agricultural base could create new momentum for growth and innovation.The challenge lies not in the direction of the policy but in how it is pursued. Once integration becomes subordinate to next year’s local elections, public trust and policy momentum could quickly erode. There is already talk within the ruling camp of passing the special law before the elections and even speculation about deploying figures from the presidential office to the new entity. Within the People Power Party, which introduced a special bill in October to establish a Daejeon–South Chungcheong special city, reactions range from cautious support to criticism that the approach is driven by electoral considerations.Integrating metropolitan governments is inherently complex. Similar discussions involving Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang, as well as Daegu and North Gyeongsang, failed to make progress. Issues such as naming the new entity, locating administrative bodies, redrawing boundaries, allocating fiscal resources and adjusting residents’ daily living spheres all require careful coordination. Broad public consensus is essential, as is meaningful consultation with opposition parties. Promises of full central government support must be backed by concrete measures such as tax revenue transfers or expanded local autonomy rather than campaign rhetoric.If successful, the Daejeon-South Chungcheong integration could serve as a catalyst for wider regional restructuring. If it fails, it could chill future reform efforts. The initiative must therefore be driven not by electoral strategy but by a clear vision of how administrative integration can reshape the nation’s future.