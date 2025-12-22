The return to the Blue House must end its reputation for isolation

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

From the end of this year, Korea will enter a renewed era of Cheong Wa Dae, traditionally known in English as the Blue House. The presidential office has begun moving back from Yongsan, and President Lee Jae Myung is expected to relocate his office before the year’s end. With this, the Yongsan presidential office era will close after three years and seven months.Public sentiment toward the return is mixed. The Blue House symbolizes the Republic of Korea’s authority and continuity, yet it also carries a long and uneasy history marked by privilege and isolation. Past presidents entered office pledging openness and communication, only to grow increasingly detached over time, constrained by the compound’s closed physical and symbolic structure and drifting toward an imperial style of leadership.When former President Yoon Suk Yeol decided to relocate the presidential office to Yongsan, the move initially received public support. Many hoped it would break free from the political and spatial limitations associated with the Blue House. That expectation was ultimately shattered by Yoon’s declaration of illegal martial law. More than 100 billion won spent on the relocation and subsequent return has become a burden borne entirely by the public.The move back to the Blue House must represent more than a change of address. It should be an opportunity for healing and recovery, restoring confidence in politics that has too often left citizens disillusioned. In that sense, efforts by the presidential office to overcome both the shortcomings of the Yongsan period and the negative legacy of the Blue House deserve recognition.President Lee’s decision to place his office in Yeomin Hall, where senior aides work, and to share the building with the chief of staff, the policy chief and the national security chief marks a notable departure from past practice. The main building will be used primarily for summits and meetings with foreign leaders.Still, the increased physical distance between the press and the president raises concerns. During the Yongsan period, the press center and the president’s office were located in the same building. At the Blue House, Chunchugwan, where press briefings are held, lies roughly 200 to 300 meters from Yeomin Hall. This arrangement risks clashing with the Lee administration’s emphasis on transparent communication, including live broadcasts of ministerial briefings. While the presidential office has pledged to expand digital engagement, bold and effective measures are needed to compensate for reduced face-to-face access.The Blue House must also become closer to the public. During its three years and two months of opening, more than 8.5 million visitors passed through its grounds, reflecting sustained public interest. The U.S. White House offers a reference, with large areas open to visitors aside from the West Wing. Plans to forgo security checks at five access points further raise expectations of a more welcoming Blue House.President Lee has often said the president should be the nation’s head servant. The reopened Blue House should be a place where a servant of communication works, not an isolated ruler.