Among European countries, Germany stands out for the scale and vitality of its Christmas markets, temporary fairs that open only during the Advent and Christmas season. Across the country, some 2,500 markets, large and small, heighten the festive mood. Among them, Nuremberg’s Christmas market is especially renowned for its long history and size, having flourished in the 17th century.In the central market square, in front of the Church of Our Lady, an unusual brick Gothic structure, more than 200 small stalls line the plaza, brightly decorated in red and white. For four weeks from Advent to Christmas, this “small village made of wood and cloth” draws some two million visitors. Crowds sample local specialties such as lebkuchen gingerbread and bratwurst sausages while browsing ornaments and finely crafted goods.The market’s character is closely tied to the Protestant Reformation. Martin Luther promoted the celebration of Jesus’ birth as a Protestant festival, countering Catholic feasts centered on saints’ days. In Nuremberg, Christmas gifts were distributed as part of outreach to children, who soon became the focus of the city’s festivities. The market’s theme invites visitors to return to childhood, if only for a day.At the center of this tradition is the Christkind, or Christ Child, the young Jesus who brings gifts. Represented as a youthful angel wearing a crown and golden wings, the Christkind has become the enduring symbol of Nuremberg’s Christmas market. Every two years, a local teenage girl is selected to serve as the Christkind, acting as an ambassador for the festival. The figure was deliberately created as a Protestant counterpart to Saint Nicholas, the Catholic model for Santa Claus.Nearby Hans Sachs Square hosts a children’s village, offering toys, games and small rides designed for younger visitors. At City Hall Square, a sister cities market is held at the same time, with participation from more than 50 foreign cities, including Prague, Nice and Antalya, expanding the event into an international festival.Walking through the market’s three main squares leads visitors to an artisans’ quarter, where craftspeople demonstrate and sell medieval-style handicrafts. These spaces are enclosed by old city walls, with a hilltop castle overlooking the scene, providing a fitting historical backdrop.For Luther, Christmas was a season of mission and charity. In modern Nuremberg, it has evolved into a celebration of solidarity, memory and shared warmth.