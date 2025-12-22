KBO champion Twins acquire veteran pitcher, catcher for title defense

The reigning Korean baseball champions LG Twins announced Monday they have signed a pair of veteran players as depth pieces for their title defense.The Twins acquired 38-year-old reliever Jang Si-hwan and 34-year-old catcher Kim Min-su. Financial terms of their deals were not disclosed.Both players did not see any action in the KBO this year and only appeared in games in the Futures League, the KBO's minor circuit.Jang made his KBO debut with the now-defunct Hyundai Unicorns in 2007, a year after being selected No. 2 overall at the draft.Jang went on to play for the Woori Heroes — currently Kiwoom Heroes — the team that replaced the Unicorns after they folded under financial hardships in 2007. He has also pitched for the KT Wiz, the Lotte Giants and the Hanwha Eagles.Jang appeared in 30 games last year and pitched to a 5.13 ERA over 33 1/3 innings but was not part of the Eagles bullpen in 2025 as the team went decidedly younger.He had a 1-1 record with a 4.15 ERA in nine outings in the Futures League. Over his KBO career so far, Jang has a 5.31 ERA in 787 innings covering 416 games.Jang is the last remaining active player from the 2007 Unicorns.Kim was a second-round pick by the Eagles at the 2013 draft. After 35 games with the Eagles as a rookie in 2014, Kim spent the next two years fulfilling his mandatory military duty. He joined the Samsung Lions after his discharge and played for them from 2017 to 2024.In 2025, Kim batted .333 in 21 games in the Futures League. In 160 career games in the KBO, Kim has a .198 batting average with four homers and 27 RBIs.“Jang Si-hwan is an experienced pitcher who can add depth to our pitching staff, and Kim Min-su will strengthen our catching corps with his steady defense,” the Twins said. “We also expect the two players to set a good example for the rest of our team with their strong work ethic.”Yonhap