 Son Heung-min's free kick curler voted top Korean goal for 2025
Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 14:55
Korea's Son Heung-min, left, takes a free kick during a friendly against Bolivia at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon on Nov. 14. [YONHAP]

Son Heung-min's stunner of a free kick against Bolivia has been chosen by fans as Korean football's best goal of 2025.
 
The Korea Football Association (KFA) announced Monday that Son's right-footed curler in a 2-0 friendly win on Nov. 14 has been voted as the 2025 KFA Goal of the Year.
 

According to the KFA, 1,450 fans participated in the online voting at "PlayKFA" between Dec. 8 and 18.
 
Son's patented set piece from outside the left corner of the box received 57.4 percent of support from the voters, earning the Los Angeles FC man his third straight Goal of the Year honor.
 
Previously, Son earned the best goal recognition in 2023 with a midrange strike against Singapore in a World Cup qualifying match, and repeated that feat in 2024 with an extra-time free kick goal against Australia in the quarterfinals of the Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup.
 
The Bolivia match, which also included a goal by striker Cho Gue-sung, was voted as the KFA Match of the Year, with 42.7 percent of the fans backing it.
 
Korea's 2-0 win over the United States in New Jersey in a September friendly match finished in second place with 25.5 percent.
 
The KFA launched fan voting for the country's best goal and best match of each year in 2022.

Yonhap
tags Son Heung-min Bolivia Free kick

