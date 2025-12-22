 China complains about Japanese official visiting Taiwan as Taipei pushes for cooperation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

China complains about Japanese official visiting Taiwan as Taipei pushes for cooperation

Published: 22 Dec. 2025, 19:38
Taiwan's flag is carried across the sky during National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, on Oct. 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Taiwan's flag is carried across the sky during National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, on Oct. 10. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
China has lodged a diplomatic complaint with Japan regarding the visit by a high-ranking official of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to Taiwan, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, as ties between the East Asian nations strain further.
 
"China is firmly opposed and has lodged solemn representations with the Japanese side," spokesperson Lin Jian said, urging Japan to "reflect deeply on its mistake." Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te received the LDP's executive acting secretary general, Koichi Hagiuda, at the presidential office in Taipei on Monday, and urged closer cooperation between Taipei and Tokyo to help maintain regional stability and advance a "free and open Indo-Pacific."
 

Related Article

 
Lai said he hoped the two sides would "join hands, stay united and support each other" to deepen cooperation in areas including national strategy, regional partnerships, economic security and high-tech industries.
 
He urged democracies to "stand together so as not to be picked off one by one." Hagiuda's visit comes with diplomatic ties between Tokyo and Beijing at their lowest in years after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested last month a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo. China responded vehemently and has been pushing for the Japanese leader to retract her statement.

Reuters
tags China Taiwan Liberal Democratic Party Japan

More in World

China complains about Japanese official visiting Taiwan as Taipei pushes for cooperation

Coast Guard is pursuing another tanker helping Venezuela skirt sanctions, U.S. source says

Japan prepares to restart world's biggest nuclear plant, 15 years after Fukushima

Over 100 schoolchildren and staff abducted in Nigeria last month have been released, police say

Nicki Minaj surprises conservatives with praise for Trump, Vance at Arizona event

Related Stories

Japan’s ruling party elects Sanae Takaichi as new leader, likely to become first female prime minister

Japan policy chief warns of Trump tariff impact on Asian security

Japan's LDP, Ishin agree to form coalition government, Kyodo says

Sanae Takaichi claims Dokdo, advocates for ministerial attendance at 'Takeshima Day' event

Experts warn that Korea may be unable to remain neutral in Japan and China's dispute for long
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)