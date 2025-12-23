 Korea sets annual food export target for 2030 at $21 billion
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 19:46
Packets or ramyeon, or instant noodles, are being sold at a supermarket in Seoul on Dec. 17. [NEWS1]

Korea aims to annually export $21 billion worth of foodstuffs by 2030 on the back of the soaring global popularity of Korean culture, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday, vowing to make utmost efforts to support food exports.
 
The export target was unveiled at the K-food global vision declaration ceremony held to discuss ways to develop the food sector as a strategic industry for the country's exports.
 

From January to November, food exports reached a record high of $12.34 billion, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
 
The ministry said it will use all available resources to promote food exports, noting that it has devised five strategies, including developing the attractive authenticity of Korean food products, creating a business-friendly export environment and promoting Korean foods in connection with cultural content and tourism.
 
In detail, the government plans to designate strategic export items for different markets, such as barbecue sauce products for the United States, high-value health foods for Europe and halal-certified beef for the Middle East.
 
It will also open a culinary school focusing on Korean cuisine in the country and cooperate with prestigious culinary schools overseas, including the Culinary Institute of America and Le Cordon Bleu, to open K-food classes at these institutes.
 
Volunteers prepare kimchi to be delivered to underprivileged residents at a plaza in South Chungcheong on Nov. 18. [YONHAP]

In addition, the government will establish a one-stop support center for food exporters to better analyze and respond to nontariff trade barriers in the sector while doubling export vouchers for food companies to 72 billion won ($48.5 million) next year.
 
The ministry said it will also create various cultural content on Korean cuisine and promote K-food through international cultural and sports festivals while inventing tourism programs with a focus on food to turn foreign visitors into advocates of Korean food.
 
In a congratulatory message for Tuesday's ceremony, President Lee Jae Myung said “the government will provide firm support to help K-food grow into a strategic export industry,” according to the ministry.

