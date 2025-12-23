 Korea's overseas direct investment rises 9.3 percent in third quarter
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea's overseas direct investment rises 9.3 percent in third quarter

Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 16:07
The Ministry of Economy and Finance building in Sejong is seen in this file photo. [YONHAP]

The Ministry of Economy and Finance building in Sejong is seen in this file photo. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's overseas direct investment increased 9.3 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, driven by a rebound in the insurance and manufacturing sectors, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
 
According to data compiled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, overseas direct investment by Korean companies totaled $16.06 billion during the July-September period, compared with $14.69 billion from the same period last year.
 

Related Article

The figure also marked a 4.4 percent increase from the previous quarter, reversing a downward trend that began in the first quarter of the year.
 
The ministry said the overall increase was led by the financial insurance and manufacturing sectors, which turned to growth after posting declines in the first and second quarters.
 
By sector, overseas investment in the financial insurance industry jumped 26.5 percent on-year to $7.97 billion in the third quarter, while investment in manufacturing rose 5.5 percent to $4.21 billion.
 
In contrast, investment in the information and communications sector fell 10.8 percent on-year to $760 million.
 
By region, North America received the largest share of Korea's overseas investment at $6.48 billion, followed by Asia with $4.35 billion and Europe with $2.51 billion.
 
Investment increased in most regions from a year earlier, except for Europe, the ministry said.
 
The ministry also attributed the third-quarter increase to a combination of factors, including expectations of interest rate cuts and eased uncertainty in the investment environment following tariff negotiations between the United States and major economies.
 
The government said it will strengthen communication and cooperation with major investment destination countries to help Korean companies maintain stable business operations overseas amid concerns over a global economic slowdown and ongoing changes in supply chains and the international trade order.

Yonhap
tags Direct Investment Korea

More in Economy

Retail sales rise 4.2% in November on improved consumer sentiment

Korea's overseas direct investment rises 9.3 percent in third quarter

Regional GDP up 6.2% in 2024 on gains in manufacturing sector

Weak won hits imported raw materials, causing coffee and convenience store prices to rise

Korea to reduce low-skilled foreign worker quota by 40 percent, scrap separate limit for shipbuilding

Related Stories

FDI commitments up 71.5 percent in the first half

FDI pledges to Korea hit $17 billion in first half of 2023

Foreign investment pledges reach new high to $7.05 billion in Q1

China surpasses U.S. in investment pledges to Korea in bid to bypass U.S. tariffs

FDI rises 15 percent in the first quarter to $5.45 billion
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)