 Retail sales rise 4.2% in November on improved consumer sentiment
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Retail sales rise 4.2% in November on improved consumer sentiment

Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 16:08
Lotte Department Store in Seoul on Nov. 14 [YONHAP]

Lotte Department Store in Seoul on Nov. 14 [YONHAP]

 
Retail sales in Korea rose 4.2 percent in November from a year earlier, thanks to a rebound in domestic consumption, government data showed on Tuesday.
 
Offline retail companies saw their sales increase 2.9 percent on year last month, and those of major online platforms climbed 5.3 percent, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.
 

Related Article

 
The ministry attributed the growth in retail sales to improved consumer sentiment, noting the consumer sentiment index reached 112.4 in November, the highest figure in seven years. In November of last year, the index stood at 100.7.
 
Department stores posted a 12.3 percent on-year increase in sales from a growing demand for winter clothing, products from foreign brands and foodstuffs. Convenience stores saw their sales edge up 0.7 percent, extending their on-year growth streak to the fifth consecutive month.
 
But sales of supermarkets dipped 9.1 percent on year — turning around from a 9.3 percent growth in October — due to the sluggish performance of the food industry.
 
In the online sector, sales of foodstuffs jumped 15.8 percent on year, and cosmetics sales grew 10.2 percent. Sales of sports-related products and fashion items went down 14.1 percent and 7 percent, respectively.
 
Online platforms accounted for 54.1 percent of total retail sales last month, up from 53.5 percent a year earlier, according to the ministry.

Yonhap
tags Retail Sales Korea

More in Economy

Retail sales rise 4.2% in November on improved consumer sentiment

Korea's overseas direct investment rises 9.3 percent in third quarter

Regional GDP up 6.2% in 2024 on gains in manufacturing sector

Weak won hits imported raw materials, causing coffee and convenience store prices to rise

Korea to reduce low-skilled foreign worker quota by 40 percent, scrap separate limit for shipbuilding

Related Stories

Retail sales rise 7.7 percent in September on stimulus cash handouts

Retail sales up over 9 percent in March on strong performance of e-commerce

Consumers drag their feet: Retail sales take a 1.7% hit in February

Korea's retail sales see biggest drop in 21 years despite solid industrial output

Korean retail sales fall for first time in 20 years in first 11 months of 2023
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)