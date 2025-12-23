Retail sales rise 4.2% in November on improved consumer sentiment

Retail sales in Korea rose 4.2 percent in November from a year earlier, thanks to a rebound in domestic consumption, government data showed on Tuesday.Offline retail companies saw their sales increase 2.9 percent on year last month, and those of major online platforms climbed 5.3 percent, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.The ministry attributed the growth in retail sales to improved consumer sentiment, noting the consumer sentiment index reached 112.4 in November, the highest figure in seven years. In November of last year, the index stood at 100.7.Department stores posted a 12.3 percent on-year increase in sales from a growing demand for winter clothing, products from foreign brands and foodstuffs. Convenience stores saw their sales edge up 0.7 percent, extending their on-year growth streak to the fifth consecutive month.But sales of supermarkets dipped 9.1 percent on year — turning around from a 9.3 percent growth in October — due to the sluggish performance of the food industry.In the online sector, sales of foodstuffs jumped 15.8 percent on year, and cosmetics sales grew 10.2 percent. Sales of sports-related products and fashion items went down 14.1 percent and 7 percent, respectively.Online platforms accounted for 54.1 percent of total retail sales last month, up from 53.5 percent a year earlier, according to the ministry.Yonhap