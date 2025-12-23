 Selling shells
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Selling shells

Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 18:39
An employee organizes gold products at the Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Dec. 23, as international gold prices hit an all-time high for the first time in about two months. On the same day, February gold futures on the COMEX, part of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, closed at $4,469.40 per ounce, up 1.9 percent from the previous session, with an intraday peak of $4,484.50. [YONHAP]

An employee organizes gold products at the Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Dec. 23, as international gold prices hit an all-time high for the first time in about two months. On the same day, February gold futures on the COMEX, part of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, closed at $4,469.40 per ounce, up 1.9 percent from the previous session, with an intraday peak of $4,484.50. [YONHAP]

 
An employee organizes gold products at the Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Dec. 23, as international gold prices hit an all-time high for the first time in about two months. On the same day, February gold futures on the COMEX, part of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, closed at $4,469.40 per ounce, up 1.9 percent from the previous session, with an intraday peak of $4,484.50.
tags gold

More in Economy

Selling shells

Risk factor for Seoul housing market at all-time high: BOK

Seoul stocks up for 3rd day on foreign buying amid eased AI woes

Retail sales rise 4.2% in November on improved consumer sentiment

Korea's overseas direct investment rises 9.3 percent in third quarter

Related Stories

Doesn’t always glitter

Dollar decline: Gold prices surge to record high as dollar loses momentum

Gold rush

Gold rush

Gold rises as Israel-Iran fighting, Trump's evacuation call spark demand
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)