Selling shells

An employee organizes gold products at the Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Dec. 23, as international gold prices hit an all-time high for the first time in about two months. On the same day, February gold futures on the COMEX, part of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, closed at $4,469.40 per ounce, up 1.9 percent from the previous session, with an intraday peak of $4,484.50.