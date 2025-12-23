 Foreigners reversing to net buying Korean stocks amid eased AI woes
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Foreigners reversing to net buying Korean stocks amid eased AI woes

Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 15:41 Updated: 23 Dec. 2025, 15:55
Financial data is displayed on screens inside Hana Bank in central Seoul on Dec. 23. [YONHAP]

Financial data is displayed on screens inside Hana Bank in central Seoul on Dec. 23. [YONHAP]

 
Foreign investors are snapping up tech and auto shares in the local stock market, possibly becoming net buyers a month after turning to net selling, data showed Tuesday.
 
Foreign investors purchased a net 1.9 trillion won ($1.3 billion) in the benchmark Kospi market from Dec. 1 through Monday, according to the data from the Korea Exchange, the country's main bourse operator.
 

Related Article

It marks a sharp turnaround from November, when they sold a net 14.4 trillion won, the data showed.
 
Foreigners continued their buying spree Tuesday, net purchasing 373.2 billion won worth of local stocks as of 11:10 a.m.
 
Offshore investors appeared mainly focused on large-cap semiconductor makers and auto companies.
 
SK hynix was their top pick, purchasing a net 824.7 billion won. Foreigners also purchased 426.1 billion won worth of preferred shares at Samsung Electronics and 322.1 billion won worth of shares of Hyundai Motor.
 
"Foreigners and institutions have turned net buyers and are leading the year-end stock rally, boosted by favorable factors from the U.S. stock market, including recent advances in AI-related stocks," said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.
 
On Monday, shares of U.S. chipmaker Micron hit an all-time high of $230.55 after the company signaled robust demand for its memory chips used in AI infrastructure.
 
Local carmakers have also come under the spotlight as the trade deal reached between Seoul and Washington in October eased tariff uncertainties weighing on the sector, analysts said.
 
"The local stock market is likely to continue its upward trend on continued semiconductor momentum and growing anticipation for a Santa Claus rally," Han added.

Yonhap
tags Foreigners Stocks AI Korea

More in Finance

Foreigners reversing to net buying Korean stocks amid eased AI woes

FKI's gifticon plan may change the meaning of 'stock' present while broadening investor base

Won-dollar exchange rate rises closer to annual peak

Kospi opens higher on U.S. gains

Over 90% of risky PF loans restructured as of end-September: Watchdog

Related Stories

Kospi opens sharply lower on renewed AI bubble woes

Chinese investors are big players in housing rental business

Free entry, well-maintained trails turn foreign visitors on to 'K-hiking'

Not foreigners anymore

Not foreigners anymore (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)