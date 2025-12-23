 Kospi opens higher on U.S. gains
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens higher on U.S. gains

Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 09:54
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Dec. 23, 2025. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Dec. 23, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened higher Tuesday, tracking a lift in Wall Street led by a rebound in tech shares.
 
The benchmark Kospi added 19.53 points, or 0.48 percent, to 4,125.46 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
Overnight, major U.S. indexes continued to show a bull run led by tech stocks, fueling expectations for a year-end Santa Claus rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.47 percent higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 0.52 percent, and the S&P 500 gained 0.64 percent.
 
In Seoul, tech giant Samsung Electronics climbed 0.81 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix advanced 1.72 percent.
 
Shipbuilders kicked off strong after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a plan to build a new naval warship in cooperation with Hanwha.
 
Hanwha Ocean jumped 5.2 percent, while its rivals HD Hyundai Heavy and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore rose 1.56 percent and 0.72 percent, respectively.
 
Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace gained 0.68 percent, and insurance firm Samsung Life Insurance climbed 3.43 percent.
 
On the other hand, leading battery maker LG Energy Solution dipped 0.9 percent, and state-run Korea Electric Power lost 1.43 percent.
 
The won was trading at 1,482.7 won against the dollar, up 0.18 percent from the previous session's close of 1,480.1 won.

Yonhap
tags kospi stocks shares market

More in Finance

Won-dollar exchange rate rises closer to annual peak

Kospi opens higher on U.S. gains

Over 90% of risky PF loans restructured as of end-September: Watchdog

FSC to get stricter on private equity funds in wake of Homeplus collapse

Kospi spikes over 2% on renewed AI confidence

Related Stories

Seoul stocks open lower on profit-taking

Kospi opens lower on tech, financial losses

Seoul shares close lower after profit-taking and Powell's comments

Kospi closes higher as investors await key U.S. employment data release

Seoul shares close nearly flat with mixed sector performance
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)