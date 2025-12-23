Hyundai Steel sharpens smart edge at Dangjin plant with robotic inspection, packaging
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 17:14
Hyundai Steel is transitioning its Dangjin Integrated Steelworks plant into a smart factory with the adoption of robots in the inspection and packaging stage.
The company announced in November that it installed a wire rod-tagging robot in the small bar-rolling mill at the South Chungcheong facility that automatically attaches detailed information about the product, from manufacturing history to industrial standard, in the first trial of such a system among Korean companies.
Hyundai Steel said the move is intended to minimize errors caused by false tag attachments and increase safety as part of continuing efforts to shift the shipping department to unmanned and automated operations to reduce exposure to industrial risks for workers.
With the tag system, an assembly robot mounts the tags onto clips as the wire rods are delivered by a conveyor belt. An attachment robot then scans the rods to precisely fasten the tags.
Hyundai Steel has collaborated with BM Group Polytec, an Italian steel industry company specializing in automation with a particular interest in robotics. Over two years, Hyundai Steel designed a system prioritizing safety and efficiency that was recently adopted after passing the Final Acceptance Test. The system divides the operations area and the entrance for workers to mitigate the potential for accidents.
“This system offers a highly efficient work environment. A wire rod-tagging job relied only on workers’ hands,” a Hyundai Steel representative said. “We are looking forward to expanding the system to keep up with global steel industry trends.”
Last July, the company also adopted a “beam blank robot shape analysis system” that examines the size and surface temperature of beam blanks at its Incheon plant. Hyundai Steel is pushing the boundary on smart factories in production, inspection and shipment.
BY LEE DAHYUN [[email protected]]
