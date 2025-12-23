Korean eyewear giant Gentle Monster goes after Blue Elephant for allegedly copying products, shop interiors
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 18:27 Updated: 23 Dec. 2025, 18:36
Korean eyewear giant Gentle Monster, known for its sunglasses worn by Blackpink’s Jennie, has taken civil and criminal legal action against rising competitor Blue Elephant, accusing it of copying product designs and store interiors.
Gentle Monster’s operator, IICombined, held a press briefing at its headquarters in eastern Seoul on Tuesday, outlining the details of the case.
"We have filed a complaint against Blue Elephant with the Ministry of Intellectual Property in December last year and sought provisional seizure orders twice, in March and June this year, through the Daejeon District Prosecutors’ Office to secure compensation," Gentle Monster's operator IICombined said during a press briefing held Tuesday at the company headquarters in eastern Seoul.
Iicombined also filed for an injunction against Blue Elephant in October this year, along with a lawsuit seeking compensation for damages arising from alleged violations of the Unfair Competition Prevention and Trade Secret Protection Act, and the case is now under review at the Seoul Central District Court.
“Blue Elephant products displayed more than 90 percent similarity with at least 33 eyewear and pouch products by Gentle Monster,” an IICombined official said. “Some products showed similarity levels as high as 99 percent.”
Founded in 2011, Gentle Monster has grown into one of Korea’s most recognized lifestyle brands. Blue Elephant, established in 2019, has also grown rapidly with a similar identity.
Gentle Monster earned about 40 percent of its revenue overseas as of last year. Blue Elephant, on the other hand, opened a flagship store in Harajuku, Tokyo, in July and is targeting 80 billion won ($54 million) in annual revenue.
Over the past three years, Gentle Monster’s revenue nearly doubled from 410 billion won to 790 billion won. Blue Elephant’s revenue during the same period jumped thirtyfold, from 1 billion won to 30 billion won.
“More consumers are confusing the two brands because of these dead-copy imitations that replicate both the design and function of our products,” an IIcombined spokesperson said. “Blue Elephant has copied not only our eyewear but also accessories like pouches and even store interior layouts.”
IIcombined pointed to Blue Elephant’s Myeongdong store in central Seoul, which opened in 2024, as an example. The store features stone-based interior elements that Gentle Monster first introduced at its Shanghai store in 2021.
“It takes about 50 people to develop a single eyewear product at Gentle Monster,” the spokesperson said. “Some claim that the designs look similar because we share manufacturing facilities, but that is completely false. We operate five independent production lines in China and one in Vietnam.
"The court has already issued provisional seizure orders against Blue Elephant worth 7 billion won. We continue to identify more instances of copying, and internally, we estimate total damages may reach 20 billion won.”
Blue Elephant issued a written statement in response.
“The products IIcombined refer to are not subject to protection under the Unfair Competition Prevention and Trade Secret Protection Act or other relevant laws,” the company said. “We are reviewing the facts and legal issues and will fully cooperate with legal proceedings to ensure the matter is addressed appropriately.”
When contacted by the JoongAng Ilbo on Tuesday, a Blue Elephant representative declined further comment and said, “We have nothing to add beyond the official statement.”
Legal experts say the outcome of the lawsuit may hinge on whether the court determines that Blue Elephant’s designs exceed the boundaries of fair competition.
“Design similarity, unlike general functionality, may raise legal concerns if the degree of similarity is excessive,” said Choi Sung-jai, a law professor at Sejong University.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY NOH YU-RIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)