Melon partners with Chinese, Japanese streaming platforms to launch service for K-pop trends
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 16:03
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Korea’s leading music streaming platform Melon will partner with Chinese and Japanese streaming platforms to launch a new service early next year that showcases the latest K-pop trends, Kakao Entertainment said on Tuesday.
Kakao Entertainment has signed memorandums of understanding with China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Japan's Line Music.
The new service, tentatively named “K-pop Artist Chart” and available on Melon, will utilize user data from Tencent Music and Line Music.
Tencent Music operates apps like QQ Music, KuGou, Kuwo and JOOX in China and Southeast Asia.
The chart aims to show user activity and engagement across the aforementioned platforms, allowing fans to track K-pop trends in real time.
“It is very [important] to introduce a global standard chart for K-pop amid its ongoing boom, [especially one] created by three companies spearheading the Asian music industry,” said Joseph Chang, the co-CEO of Kakao Entertainment, in a statement.
“The ‘K-pop Artist Chart’ will add new value to the industry, artists and music enthusiasts by delivering a reliable standard. Going forward, Kakao Entertainment will continue to contribute to the growth of the K-pop ecosystem and the elevation of its global influence.”
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
