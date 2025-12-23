Personal data of 192,000 Shinhan cardholders leaked, company tells customers
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 14:59
- LIM JEONG-WON
The personal information of 192,000 Shinhan cardholders was leaked, the financial company alerted customers on Tuesday.
Information, including the phone numbers of franchised merchant representatives, had been leaked, according to a notice posted on the company's website and mobile app. Shinhan Card has reported the breach to the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC).
Most of the leaks involved phone numbers, with a small number of instances in which numbers, names and dates of birth were leaked simultaneously. An internal investigation has yet to find cases in which additional personal information, including citizen registration numbers and credit information such as card numbers and account numbers, was leaked.
Shinhan suspects that a company staff member leaked the information for sales purposes. The company blocked the process and conducted an internal review upon notice, according to a statement.
"All Shinhan Card executives and employees feel a deep sense of responsibility for the significant concern and inconvenience caused to our customers due to this personal information leak," Shinhan said in its notice. "To ensure the utmost protection of personal information, we will thoroughly investigate the cause and circumstances of the leak, hold responsible employees accountable, and fundamentally review and strengthen our internal and external security systems."
The company promised to promptly verify the damage and provide compensation to any customer who observed damage caused by the leak.
