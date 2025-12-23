 Samsung SDI and KG Mobility partner on 46-series EV battery technology
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung SDI and KG Mobility partner on 46-series EV battery technology

Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 13:19 Updated: 23 Dec. 2025, 14:06
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Choi Ick-kyu, third from left, head of mobile and power battery business at Samsung SDI and KG Mobility Chief Strategy Officer Kwak Jeong-hyun, second from left, pose after signing an agreement on Dec. 22 in central Seoul. [SAMSUNG SDI]

Choi Ick-kyu, third from left, head of mobile and power battery business at Samsung SDI and KG Mobility Chief Strategy Officer Kwak Jeong-hyun, second from left, pose after signing an agreement on Dec. 22 in central Seoul. [SAMSUNG SDI]

 
Samsung SDI has partnered with KG Mobility to co-develop battery pack technologies suitable for its 46-series cylindrical battery cells. 
 
The two Korean companies signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to develop technologies that will be applied to KG Mobility’s EVs in the future. 
 

Related Article

 
First used by Tesla, the 46-series cylindrical battery is a type that enables high-energy density, extended driving range and fast charging by simplifying cell structure. 
 
Samsung SDI's product, featuring high-nickel nickel-cobalt-aluminum cathodes, also effectively enhances safety and durability while extending battery life, it said. 
 
In the long term, Samsung and KG will also share insights for global strategies and research and development efforts.
 
“This partnership once again proved the differentiated technological competitiveness of our 46-series cylindrical batteries in both the Korean and global EV markets,” Samsung SDI said in a statement. “We will continue to strengthen our technology leadership for the next-generation global battery industry.” 
 
Samsung SDI’s 46-series cylindrical battery [SAMSUNG SDI]

Samsung SDI’s 46-series cylindrical battery [SAMSUNG SDI]


BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea samsung samsung sdi kg mobility

More in Industry

Samsung SDI and KG Mobility partner on 46-series EV battery technology

Korea begins trial of mandatory face recognition for new mobile numbers

Gov't unveils road map to boost competitiveness of chemical industry

Samsung Bioepis wins approval to sell autoimmune biosimilar in Japan

Trump says Hanwha to work with U.S. Navy for new frigates

Related Stories

Samsung SDI has blowout 2023 as revenues hit record high

Samsung SDI share issue signals hope for tariff-battered battery stocks

Samsung SDI offloads polarizing film business to Chinese firm for $833 million

Samsung SDI to invest $750 million into Ulsan battery plant

Samsung SDI, Stellantis to build $4 billion battery plant in Indiana
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)