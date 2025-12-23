Samsung SDI and KG Mobility partner on 46-series EV battery technology
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 13:19 Updated: 23 Dec. 2025, 14:06
- SARAH CHEA
Samsung SDI has partnered with KG Mobility to co-develop battery pack technologies suitable for its 46-series cylindrical battery cells.
The two Korean companies signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to develop technologies that will be applied to KG Mobility’s EVs in the future.
First used by Tesla, the 46-series cylindrical battery is a type that enables high-energy density, extended driving range and fast charging by simplifying cell structure.
Samsung SDI's product, featuring high-nickel nickel-cobalt-aluminum cathodes, also effectively enhances safety and durability while extending battery life, it said.
In the long term, Samsung and KG will also share insights for global strategies and research and development efforts.
“This partnership once again proved the differentiated technological competitiveness of our 46-series cylindrical batteries in both the Korean and global EV markets,” Samsung SDI said in a statement. “We will continue to strengthen our technology leadership for the next-generation global battery industry.”
