Samsung SDS to resell ChatGPT to Korean firms in partnership with OpenAI

Samsung SDS, the information technology service arm of the conglomerate, said Tuesday it has signed a reselling partnership deal with OpenAI to provide ChatGPT Enterprise to Korean firms.Under the agreement, Samsung SDS will offer the technical support, consulting and security services required for companies to adopt ChatGPT Enterprise, OpenAI's popular AI tool designed for businesses and organizations, according to the company.Through the partnership, Samsung SDS aims to offer a wider range of services to corporate customers seeking AI-driven transformation.The company said it plans to strengthen its AI business competitiveness by combining its industry expertise with OpenAI's technological capabilities.The collaboration follows an initial agreement on AI cooperation signed during a meeting between Samsung's executive chairman, Lee Jae-yong, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in Seoul in October.Samsung and OpenAI agreed to pursue comprehensive cooperation with OpenAI in areas such as chips, data centers, cloud computing and marine technologies.Yonhap