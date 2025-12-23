Trump says Hanwha to work with U.S. Navy for new frigates

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that Korea's Hanwha will work with the U.S. Navy for the construction of new frigate warships as he announced plans to build a new "Trump-class" of battleships.The remarks come as Korea has sought to deepen shipbuilding cooperation with the United States through its key shipbuilders, including Hanwha Ocean."Last week, the Navy announced a brand new class of frigate, and they're going to be working with South Korean company Hanwha," Trump said in a news conference at Mar-a-Lago.On Friday, the U.S. Navy announced a plan to introduce a new class of combat ships designed to be smaller and more agile to complement larger, multi-mission warships.Trump described Hanwha as a "good company," noting its recent decision to invest in the Philadelphia naval shipyard, apparently referring to the company's Philly Shipyard.In August, Hanwha Group announced it would invest $5 billion into the shipyard as part of Korea's $150 billion commitment for U.S. shipbuilding cooperation under a broader trade agreement with the Trump administration.During the press conference, Trump announced the U.S. Navy will build two new powerful battleships as part of an envisioned "Golden Fleet."Trump said the new 30,000 to 40,000 ton battleships will be "100 times more powerful" than any built before, saying up to 25 could eventually be built.The warships will carry nuclear-armed, sea-launched cruise missiles, hypersonic weapons, rail guns and high-powered lasers, according to Trump.He said the vessels will be built in the United States, saying that negotiations will take place with companies that are running or taking over naval yards.Hanwha's shares jumped by more than 9 percent in morning trade on Tuesday. It was trading at 119,600 won ($80) as of 10:18 a.m., up 9.02 percent from the previous trading session.Yonhap