 Union files complaint against Coupang founder over worker's death
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 18:36
 
Members of a committee fighting for countermeasures to protect delivery workers from overwork hold a rally, calling for the punishment of Bom Kim, the founder and executive chair of Coupang, over an industrial accident, in front of the Korean National Police Agency in western Seoul on Dec. 23. [YONHAP]

The National Courier Workers' Union filed a complaint with the police against Bom Kim, Coupang's founder and executive chairman, on Tuesday, accusing the e-commerce giant of attempting to cover up an industrial accident.
 
In the complaint submitted to the Korean National Police Agency, the union claimed that Kim instigated the destruction of evidence and violated the Occupational Safety and Health Act in connection with the death of a worker.
 

The complaint was co-signed by a labor group fighting for countermeasures to protect delivery workers from overwork.
 
"Delivery worker Jang Deok-jun died from overwork at a Coupang logistics center in 2020. But Coupang and Kim systematically downplayed and covered up the incident and destroyed evidence, rather than admit responsibility," the union said in a statement.
 
The two groups said they also filed a complaint against Coupang Fulfillment Services, a Coupang logistics affiliate, on charges of negligent homicide and violation of the occupational safety law, calling for a thorough investigation of the worker's death in accordance with the law and common sense.
 

