Launch of Innospace's 1st commercial orbital rocket delayed amid rain

Korean space startup Innospace said Monday the country's first commercial orbital rocket was awaiting liftoff after the launch was pushed back due to unfavorable weather conditions at the launch site in Brazil.The Hanbit-Nano rocket was expected to lift off from the Alcantara Space Center after 10 p.m. Monday, according to the company.The rocket was originally scheduled to launch at 3:45 p.m., but operators decided to delay the launch as rain was forecast between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.After the rain stops, the rocket will be erected, and at least six hours will be required for launch preparations before the final countdown."It is difficult to forecast the exact time the rain will stop. We will monitor weather conditions and announce the launch time later," Innospace said.The Hanbit-Nano vehicle will carry a payload that includes five satellites, which will be deployed into a 300-kilometer (186-mile) low orbit.If successful, Innospace will become the first private Korean company to place a customer satellite into orbit.The two-stage vehicle employs a 25-ton thrust hybrid engine that powers the first stage, and the second stage is backed by a liquid methane and oxygen engine.The launch has been postponed three times since the company's original date of Nov. 22.Yonhap