A swift, impartial Unification Church special counsel (KOR)

With the Democratic Party (DP) abruptly accepting the opposition’s long-rejected demand for a special counsel to investigate the Unification Church, Korean politics is once again entering a special prosecutor phase. DP leader Jung Chung-rae reversed the party’s position at a leadership meeting, saying there was “no reason not to accept it.” The People Power Party (PPP) and the presidential office immediately welcomed the shift, accelerating discussions on drafting a special counsel bill.The DP’s change of stance came just after the PPP and the Rebuilding Korea Party agreed on a third-party recommendation method for selecting the special prosecutor. It appears that, after weighing their respective interests, the parties found a point of convergence. The DP said they were willing to “clearly uncover the truth, including any PPP figures involved,” while the People Power Party warned that “the public will not tolerate a special counsel used solely to pressure the opposition.” Both sides are clearly jockeying for control of the investigation’s steering wheel.Setting aside partisan calculations, the decision to pursue fact-finding through a Unification Church special counsel is appropriate. Allegations of political interference by a religious organization and identifying those involved are issues the public has long demanded be addressed. According to a recent Gallup Korea poll, 62 percent of respondents said a special counsel is necessary. Even among DP supporters, 67 percent were in favor, a factor that likely weighed heavily on the party leadership’s reversal.Existing investigations have revealed their limits. It has emerged that Kim Keon Hee received a diamond necklace and a luxury handbag from figures linked to the Unification Church. Allegations followed that PPP Rep. Kweon Seong-dong accepted 100 million won ($68,000) in illegal political funds. Testimony later surfaced that a Unification Church official also delivered tens of millions of won and a luxury watch to DP Rep. Chun Jae-soo, expanding suspicions to both current and former DP figures.The Min Joong-ki special counsel team that reviewed some of these statements was accused of delaying the investigation, allowing statutes of limitations to approach expiration. While police investigations are now underway, they face inherent constraints in handling a case so deeply entangled with the interests of both major parties.President Lee Jae Myung has reiterated a general principle that the probe should be conducted strictly regardless of party affiliation or rank. However, he previously drew controversy by stating that political involvement by religious groups violates the constitutional principle of church-state separation, prompting concerns about perceived interference.Although both parties have now chosen a special counsel as the solution, the legislative process and appointment phase still carry a high risk of political dilution. The DP appears poised to link the Unification Church probe to a broader second round of special investigations. Both camps are also unlikely to abandon calculations tied to next year’s local elections.For a public weary of an endless relay of special prosecutors, what matters most is credibility. Swift and impartial fact-finding, insulated from political strategy, is essential if this investigation is to earn public trust.더불어민주당이 그간 거부해 온 야당의 ‘통일교 특검’ 요구를 전격 수용하면서 정치권이 또다시 특검 정국에 들어설 태세다. 정청래 민주당 대표는 최고위원회의에서 “못 받을 것도 없다”며 기존 입장을 뒤집었다. 국민의힘과 대통령실도 즉각 ‘환영’ 입장을 밝히면서 특검법 논의가 급물살을 타게 됐다. 민주당의 입장 변화는 국민의힘과 개혁신당이 제삼자 추천 방식의 특검에 합의한 직후 나왔다. 여야 각자 이해득실을 따지다 접점을 찾은 결과일 것이다. 민주당은 “국민의힘 연루자를 포함해 진실을 명명백백히 밝히는 것도 좋다”고 야당을 겨냥했고, 국민의힘은 “야당 탄압하는 특검만 하겠다면 국민이 용납하지 않을 것”이라고 맞받았다. 특검의 운전대를 서로 내주지 않겠다는 신경전이다.여야의 정치적 셈법을 떠나 통일교 특검을 통해 진실 규명에 나서기로 한 결정 자체는 바람직하다. 종교단체의 정치 개입 의혹을 밝히고 연루자를 가려내는 것은 국민 다수가 요구해 온 일이기 때문이다. 최근 한국갤럽의 여론조사에서 통일교 특검 도입이 필요하다는 응답은 62%에 달했다. 민주당 지지층에서도 67%가 찬성했다는 점이 민주당 지도부의 입장 변화에 큰 영향을 미친 것으로 보인다.통일교 비리 실체 규명은 기존 수사만으로는 한계가 드러나고 있다. 김건희씨가 통일교 측으로부터 다이아몬드 목걸이와 명품 가방을 받은 사실이 밝혀진 데 이어 권성동 국민의힘 의원이 1억원의 불법 정치자금을 받은 혐의가 포착됐다. 여기에 민주당 전재수 의원에게 수천만원과 명품 시계를 건넸다는 등의 통일교 관계자 진술이 나와 민주당 전현직 의원으로 의혹이 확대됐다. 이를 조사한 민중기 특검팀은 전 의원 관련 진술을 받고도 수사나 이첩을 미뤄 공소시효 임박 사태를 초래했다는 이유로 고발당했다. 현재 경찰 수사가 진행 중이지만, 여야의 이해가 첨예하게 얽힌 사안을 감당하기에는 한계가 있다.이재명 대통령은 “여야 및 지위 고하와 관계없이 엄정하게 수사하라”는 원론적 입장을 밝혔다. 그러나 이 대통령은 앞서 “정교분리 원칙을 어기고 종교재단이 정치에 개입하는 것은 헌법 위반 행위”라고 언급해 수사 개입 논란을 자초한 바 있다. 여야가 통일교 특검을 해법으로 선택한 상황이지만, 이후 법안 도입과 특검 임명 과정에서 각자에게 유리한 방향으로 ‘물타기’에 나설 가능성이 크다. 당장 민주당은 통일교 특검을 3대 특검의 미진한 부분을 수사하겠다는 2차 종합특검으로 이어가는 가교로 삼을 태세다. 여야 모두 특검 정국을 내년 지방선거에 활용하겠다는 정치적 셈법도 버리지 못할 것이다. 특검 릴레이에 지친 국민을 생각한다면 신속하고 공정한 진실 규명을 위해 진정성을 보여줘야 한다.