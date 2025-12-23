The death of Lt. Gen. Walton Walker (KOR)

On Dec. 23, 1950, Christmas was approaching even at the front. A father was on his way to see his son. Walton Harris Walker, the then-commander of the U.S. Eighth Army, was traveling by vehicle to congratulate his son, Capt. Sam S. Walker, who was serving as a rifle company commander on the Korean Peninsula and had been awarded a Silver Star. Near what was then Yangju County, south of Uijeongbu and close to today’s Dobong District in Seoul, a traffic accident involving a South Korean Army vehicle mechanic occurred. Walker was killed instantly at 61 years old. It was an abrupt and hollow end to the general who had held the Nakdong River line against waves of North Korean forces.Walker came from a military family. A veteran of both World War I and World War II, he was serving as commander of the U.S. Eighth Army in Japan when the unit was deployed to the Korean Peninsula following the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War. After a surprise invasion from the North, South Korean and U.S. forces were pushed back relentlessly. At one point, the situation was so dire that a “New Korea Plan,” which envisioned abandoning the peninsula and establishing a provisional government on the island of Samoa, was openly discussed.“If we are pushed back to Busan, there will be a massacre. There is no choice but to stand or die.” Walker was unequivocal. He pressed his troops to hold the Nakdong River defensive line at all costs and repeatedly traveling to Washington to convince political leaders of the dire stakes involved. Because the line held, the main U.S. force under Douglas MacArthur succeeded in the Inchon landing — the decisive turning point of the war.Where do we stand today? According to a media report, the Joint Chiefs of Staff issued guidance in September, instructing commanders to interpret ambiguous North Korean incursions across the military demarcation line in a way more favorable to Pyongyang. One is left to ask whether the military’s sense of honor remains intact. “Stand or die” was the order under which soldiers bled and fought on an unfamiliar and distant land. The country they defended is South Korea.South Korea's peace, prosperity and very existence rest on the sacrifices of countless individuals, many of them foreign soldiers who had no prior ties to this land.1950년 12월 23일, 전장에도 크리스마스가 다가오고 있었다. 아버지는 아들을 만나러 가는 길이었다. 미8군 사령관으로 재임 중이던 월턴 해리스 워커(사진) 중장이, 일선 소총중대장으로 한반도에서 복무 중이던 아들 샘 S 워커 대위의 은성 무공 훈장 수상을 축하하기 위해 차량으로 이동하고 있었던 것이다. 그런데 의정부 남쪽 양주군, 현재 서울시 도봉구 인근에서 한국군 육군 차량 수리공이 교통사고를 냈다. 지프 차량이 전복되고 워커 중장은 즉사했다. 향년 61세, 쏟아지는 북한군에 맞서 낙동강 전선을 지켜낸 명장의 허무한 죽음이었다.월턴 워커는 군인 집안 출신이었다. 1·2차 세계대전을 모두 겪은 그는 일본에 주둔 중이던 미8군 사령관이 되었고, 미8군이 한국전쟁에 파병되면서 한반도에 발을 디뎠다. 기습 남침을 당한 한국군과 미군의 전선은 속절없이 밀려나고 있었다. 한반도를 포기하고 서사모아 섬에 임시정부를 세우는 ‘뉴 코리아 플랜’까지 등장할 지경이었다.“부산으로 밀리면 대살육이 일어난다. 오직 버티느냐 죽느냐(stand or die)의 선택뿐이다.” 워커는 단호했다. 낙동강 전선을 반드시 지켜야 한다며 부하들을 독려하고 틈틈이 워싱턴으로 돌아가 정치인들을 설득했다. 그렇게 낙동강 방어선을 지키는 동안 맥아더가 이끄는 주력 부대가 인천상륙작전을 성공시키면서 한국전쟁은 대역전의 계기를 마련했다.지금 우리는 어떨까. 한 언론 보도에 따르면 합동참모본부가 지난 9월 북한군의 군사분계선 침범 판단 기준을 ‘애매하면 남쪽 기준으로 하라’고, 즉 북한에게 더 유리하게 해석하라고 지침을 내렸다고 한다. 군인의 자부심이 있긴 한 걸까. “버티느냐 죽느냐”, 이 명령을 받은 군인들이 생면부지의 먼 땅에서 피 흘려 싸워 지켜낸 나라가 대한민국이다. 우리는 수많은 이들에게 평화와 번영, 존재를 빚지고 있는 것이다.