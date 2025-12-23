아카데미 시상식도 유튜브로 스트리밍
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 11:13
The Oscars Will Be Streamed
The Oscars are going online.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday that it would move the Academy Awards to YouTube under an exclusive five-year deal beginning with the 101st ceremony in 2029. The agreement will end an exclusive run on ABC that started in 1976.
In choosing YouTube as its distribution partner, the academy is embracing a new reality: Viewers, in particular younger ones, now stream most of the programming over the internet.
YouTube has long been a force on mobile devices and laptops, but only in the past few years did it begin dominating actual television sets, too. YouTube commands 13% of all television viewing time in the United States, the biggest share of any streaming service, according to Nielsen, the ratings firm. (Netflix stands at 8%.)
“This partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the academy to the largest worldwide audience possible,” Bill Kramer, chief executive of the academy, and Lynette Howell Taylor, the organization’s president, said in a statement.
They said YouTube also offered “innovative opportunities for engagement” on a year-round basis and on a global scale. The Oscars YouTube channel, for instance, will include programming related to academy events like the Governors Awards, which are held in the fall and recognize lifetime achievement. The academy plans to work with YouTube on red-carpet and behind-the-scenes Oscars coverage.
The deal also provides the academy with more control over Oscar sponsorships. In addition, Google, which owns YouTube, agreed to help digitize the academy’s collection of more than 52 million film-related items.
The Oscars have struggled to remain relevant over the past decade. In 2016, when ABC and the academy most recently renewed their partnership, the Oscars telecast attracted 34.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. In March, the show reached 19.7 million people, a slight increase from a year earlier.
ABC had started talks for a new contract but, pointing to declining ratings, balked at the academy’s push for a fee increase. The academy, however, relies on the Oscars for roughly 60% of its annual revenue.
The academy accepted a smaller rights fee from YouTube than ABC was paying for the ceremony but believed that other aspects of the agreement added value, according to two people briefed on the deal.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
c.2025 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/12/17/business/media/oscars-youtube.html
아카데미 시상식도 유튜브로 스트리밍
오스카가 온라인으로 옮겨간다.
미국 영화예술과학아카데미는 수요일(12월 17일) 2029년 제101회 시상식부터 5년간 유튜브를 통해 아카데미 시상식을 독점 중계하는 계약을 체결했다고 밝혔다. 이로써 1976년부터 이어져 온 ABC의 독점 중계는 막을 내리게 됐다.
아카데미가 유튜브를 배급 파트너로 선택한 것은 새로운 현실을 받아들인 결정이다. 특히 젊은 시청자는 콘텐트 대부분을 인터넷을 통한 스트리밍으로 소비하고 있다.
유튜브는 오래전부터 모바일과 개인 컴퓨터에서 강력한 영향력을 행사해 왔지만, 실제 TV 화면에서까지 본격적으로 지배력을 갖기 시작한 것은 최근 몇 년 사이의 일이다. 시청률 조사기관 닐슨에 따르면 유튜브는 미국 전체 TV 시청 시간의 13%를 차지하고 있으며 이는 모든 스트리밍 서비스 가운데 가장 높은 비중이다. 넷플릭스는 8%에 머물러 있다.
아카데미 최고경영자 빌 크레이머와 회장 리넷 하웰 테일러는 성명을 통해 “이번 계약으로 아카데미의 활동을 전 세계 최대 규모의 시청자에게 알릴 수 있는 기회를 제공할 것”이라고 밝혔다.
이들은 유튜브가 연중 내내 이어지는 전 세계를 대상으로 한 ‘혁신적인 참여 방식’도 제안했다고 설명했다. 예를 들어 오스카 공식 유튜브 채널에는 가을에 열리는 거버너스 어워즈처럼 평생 공로를 기리는 아카데미 관련 행사 콘텐트가 포함될 예정이다. 아카데미는 또 유튜브와 함께 레드카펫과 무대 뒷이야기 등 오스카 시상식 관련 콘텐트를 제작할 계획이다.
이번 계약엔 오스카상 협찬에 대한 아카데미의 통제권을 더욱 강화하는 내용도 포함한다. 아울러 유튜브의 모회사 구글은 5200만 건이 넘는 영화 관련 아카데미 소장 자료의 디지털화 작업을 지원하기로 했다.
오스카 시상식은 지난 10년간 영향력을 유지하는 데 어려움을 겪어왔다. ABC와 아카데미가 가장 최근 계약을 갱신했던 2016년에는 시청자가 3440만명에 달했지만, 올해 3월 중계 시청자는 1970만으로 집계됐다. 이는 전년 대비 소폭 증가한 수치다.
이 사안에 정통한 관계자 두 명에 따르면, 유튜브는 ABC보다 낮은 중계권료를 지급하기로 했다. 하지만 아카데미는 계약의 다른 조건들이 충분한 부가 가치를 제공한다고 판단했다.
WRITTEN BY BROOKS BARNES, JOHN KOBLIN AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)