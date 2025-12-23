 Dreamcatcher's Siyeon forms new coed rock band ChRocktikal
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 12:56
Girl group Dreamcatcher member Siyeon, who is set to debut a coed rock band named ChRocktikal [DREAMCATCHER COMPANY]

Siyeon of girl group Dreamcatcher has formed a coed rock band named ChRocktikal, agency Dreamcatcher Company said Tuesday. 
 
Siyeon will serve as the vocalist for the band, alongside Lee Won-seok on guitar, Lee Jun-young on bass and Je Gwan-woo on drums. Both Siyeon and Lee Won-seok will produce songs as well.
 

ChRocktikal is a portmanteau of the words “chrome,” “rock” and “kal,” the latter meaning “knife” in Korean.
 
The band did not yet reveal a debut date.
 
Logo images for the coed rock band ChRocktikal [DREAMCATCHER COMPANY]

Dreamcatcher debuted in 2017 and released songs like "Chase Me" (2017), "Full Moon" (2018), "Deja Vu" (2019), "Scream" (2020), "Odd Eye" (2021) and "Maison" (2022).
 
The group announced that its seven members would begin solo activities after three of its members’ contracts with the agency ended in March. However, Dreamcatcher will continue its activities in the future.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
