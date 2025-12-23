Tomorrow X Together's Hueningkai releases cover of Justin Bieber's 'Only Thing I Ever Get For Christmas'
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 14:24
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band Tomorrow X Together's Hueningkai released a cover of a Christmas song on SoundCloud and social media channels on Monday, the group's agency BigHit Music said on Tuesday.
Hueningkai covered Justin Bieber’s 2011 song “Only Thing I Ever Get For Christmas.”
A music video posted on YouTube shows Hueningkai enjoying the holidays at home with his cat.
“Knowing that fans have waited for a cover song, I wanted to release this as a year-end gift,” Hueningkai was quoted as saying by his agency. “I chose this song because the lyrics resonate with the message I want to convey. I hope fans can enjoy a wonderful holiday season with this cover.”
Tomorrow X Together debuted in 2019 with the EP “The Dream Chapter: Star.” The quintet, consisting of members Soobin, Hueningkai, Beomgyu, Yeonjun and Taehyun, is known for its songs “Crown” (2019), “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” (2019), “0x1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)” (2021) and “Sugar Rush Ride” (2023).
