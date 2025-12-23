'I wanted to make my mark': Actor Mun Ka-young embraces familiar romance in 'Once We Were Us'
Known for her established presence in romance productions, actor Mun Ka-young returns to the big screen after a decade by leaning into what she knows best with the upcoming melodrama film “Once We Were Us.” With this role, she bids to further cement her place in the genre.
“I always loved melodrama, and I wanted to really make my mark in the genre,” said Mun during an interview at a cafe in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Friday. “I've always had a strong desire to do well in it.”
She also explained why she selected romance for her first lead role in a commercial film. “I wanted to show myself in a genre I’m familiar with and one I feel I’ve done well in through a film. I would say I also had some confidence going into it.”
Directed by Kim Do-young, who helmed the film “Kim Ji-Young, Born 1982” (2019), the romance film follows two former lovers — Jeong-won, portrayed by Mun, and Eun-ho, played by Koo Kyo-hwan — who happen to cross paths and reunite 10 years after their breakup. As they reconnect, the story unfolds through their shared memories.
The film captures the shifting dynamics of a romantic relationship as circumstances change over time. To convey such realism convincingly, especially in a romance-driven narrative, chemistry between the lead actors is essential. For Mun, that chemistry developed naturally, aided by the film being shot largely in chronological order — a process that she said was particularly effective during the reunion scenes.
“Both Koo and I had this strange mix of emotions when we moved into filming the final part of the story after building memories together,” she said. “The scenes take place in the characters’ present, with them now grown up and talking about their shared past. And while shooting them, even without any planning, there were moments when unusually long silences existed between lines.”
Throughout the film, the characters display raw emotions when in love, ranging from joy and happiness to awkwardness, anxiousness and heartbreak. Mun credited director Kim for allowing her to follow her instincts and respond naturally to each scene. One of them was the bus scene, in which Jeong-won breaks down after parting with Eun-ho.
“Both the director and I felt that scene marked the emotional climax for Jeong-won, so we gave it a lot of thought,” Mun said. “The day before the shoot, the director sent me a message saying she wanted me to do whatever felt right for me, like using any facial expressions I wanted. That really gave me courage.”
Mun chose to restrain her emotions in the scene, believing that holding back could convey even deeper sadness, particularly given the public setting.
“The bus setting had its own power because it was a public space with other people around,” she said. “You want to cry because you’re overwhelmed with sadness, but at the same time you feel self-conscious because people are watching, and I think that tension came through strongly on screen.”
She continued, “There are times, especially in dramas, when you’re expected to cry in a ‘beautiful’ way. However, for this film, I approached it with a blank slate, focusing purely on the emotion, like covering my mouth or eyes when I felt like it and simply reacting honestly in the moment.”
As she portrayed the scene realistically, which resonated with many viewers during its pre-screening the day before, some reporters asked whether it was drawn from personal experience. The actor said she never cried on a bus in real life, but noted that there were many emotional elements in the film she deeply related to.
While being true to her emotions, she also emphasized that many details were meticulously calculated, as even the smallest choices could alter how the characters or emotions are perceived.
“I spent a long time discussing with the director where Jeong-won should wear her ring [when she reunites with Eun-ho],” she said. “Whether it should be worn purely as a fashion accessory or whether it should be on her ring finger, which could still be merely a style choice. Then, we considered how it would leave the audience, like would it lead to misinterpretation or might it be better not to risk that? So, every detail comes down to a choice.”
The film opens with a rather unconventional visual approach: the scenes are in black and white, a choice Mun found interesting and compelling.
“It felt refreshing, not about my face looking new, but because the visual approach itself was unexpected,” she said. “Usually, black and white signals the past and color the present, but here that idea is flipped. Knowing the intention behind it, I thought it became a really smart and engaging device in the film.”
Having debuted in 2006, the 29-year-old actor is approaching her 20th anniversary. Recently, she has shown a different side of herself with bold fashion choices, including her Dolce & Gabbana outfits, that contrast with her long-held image as a soft, sweet-hearted former child actor.
She said these shifts were not driven by a deliberate attempt to shed her image, but rather by her personality and willingness to experiment.
“Having acted since such a young age, I feel like I get to know myself through acting, and I think I’m still in that process,” Mun said. “I’m learning what works for me and what doesn’t through trial and error, and I’m very much someone who loves taking on challenges.”
“Some people are surprised by my choices, but for me, I’m a person who wants to experience things firsthand. I hope people can see this as part of an ongoing journey.”
“Once We Were Us” will hit theaters on Dec. 31.
