Netflix announces fifth season of 'Single's Inferno' set for Jan. 20 release
Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 13:20
- KIM JU-YEON
Netflix dating show “Single’s Inferno” (2021-) will return for a fifth season on Jan. 20 with another round of fit singles vying for love in the sun, the streaming service said Tuesday.
"Single's Inferno" follows contestants on a deserted island — removed from their phones and connection to the outside world — where they are instructed to cook their own food and form connections. Finding a match is their only way to the luxury getaway "Paradise."
The series is the first Korean Netflix original unscripted show to land a fifth season, according to the global streaming service. Its first season, which premiered in December 2021, was the first Korean unscripted show to enter Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Series chart. The latest fourth season, released in January this year, recorded its highest first-week viewership for the franchise.
The show’s production team has long emphasized physical attractiveness as one of its main selling points.
Its head producer, Kim Jae-won, said at a news conference for the fourth season that looks would remain the top priority in selecting participants.
“I think viewers enjoy watching even the most attractive people experience heartbreak and shed tears,” he told reporters on Feb. 13.
Netflix promised another "dopamine-fueled frenzy" in the upcoming season in its press release on Tuesday.
Season five will feature "far more diverse love lines and striking characters" than ever, Kim said through the release.
"[Viewers can] look forward to intriguing relationship dynamics unlike anything seen before,” he said.
