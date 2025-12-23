 KF-21 fighters to be fitted with ground attack capabilities starting 2027
KF-21 fighters to be fitted with ground attack capabilities starting 2027

Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 15:42
This Dec. 18 photo provided by Korea Aerospace Industries shows the KF-21 fighter jet, which is under development. [YONHAP]

Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter jets under development will be fitted with air-to-ground capabilities starting in 2027, ahead of schedule, the state arms procurement agency said Tuesday.
 
The plan comes as authorities plan to spend around 700 billion won ($472 million) to conduct a series of tests involving 10 different types of air-to-ground weapons until the end of 2028, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
 

The plan is expected to secure ground attack capabilities for the homegrown fighter jet around one and a half years earlier than planned, in a move strengthening the Air Force's strength and positively affecting potential exports, DAPA said.
 
Korea launched the KF-21 development program in 2015 to acquire a homegrown supersonic fighter to replace the Air Force's aging fleet of U.S.-made jets, including the F-5. The first production model of the indigenous fighter jet entered final assembly in May.

Yonhap
tags KF-21 Korea Defense

