U.S. military in Korea stages 'steel rain' live-fire drill with new rocket launchers

The U.S. military stationed in South Korea has conducted a "steel rain" live-fire drill with new multiple rocket launchers, according to the Eighth Army on Tuesday.The drill involving a new multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) called M270A2 was conducted at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, just north of Seoul, the U.S. military said in a statement.Titled "'Steel Rain' on the Peninsula: M270A2 MLRS Conducts Inaugural Live Fire in Korea," the statement reads that the drill highlighted the U.S. military's "readiness and reinforced the unit's ability to rapidly execute operations when called upon."U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Han, commander of the artillery battalion, said, "To be able to [be the first battalion to shoot the new launcher systems] in Korea sends a strong signal of how the U.S. Army is continuing to modernize, continuing to transform, with more modern up-to-date capabilities in technology.""It also tells our allies, the ROK Army, that as they're modernizing their long range precision shooter platforms […] we're right there side by side with them going through the same type of transformation to say that 'we're all in this together,'" Han said, using the acronym of South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.Yonhap