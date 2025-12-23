 U.S. military in Korea stages 'steel rain' live-fire drill with new rocket launchers
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

U.S. military in Korea stages 'steel rain' live-fire drill with new rocket launchers

Published: 23 Dec. 2025, 18:49
This photo, provided by the U.S. Army website, shows the 210 Field Artillery Brigade of the U.S. Eighth Army conducting live fire drills using their new equipment at Camp Casey, north of Seoul, on Dec. 11. [YONHAP]

This photo, provided by the U.S. Army website, shows the 210 Field Artillery Brigade of the U.S. Eighth Army conducting live fire drills using their new equipment at Camp Casey, north of Seoul, on Dec. 11. [YONHAP]

 
The U.S. military stationed in South Korea has conducted a "steel rain" live-fire drill with new multiple rocket launchers, according to the Eighth Army on Tuesday.
 
The drill involving a new multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) called M270A2 was conducted at Camp Casey in Dongducheon, just north of Seoul, the U.S. military said in a statement.
 

Related Article

Titled "'Steel Rain' on the Peninsula: M270A2 MLRS Conducts Inaugural Live Fire in Korea," the statement reads that the drill highlighted the U.S. military's "readiness and reinforced the unit's ability to rapidly execute operations when called upon."
 
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Daniel Han, commander of the artillery battalion, said, "To be able to [be the first battalion to shoot the new launcher systems] in Korea sends a strong signal of how the U.S. Army is continuing to modernize, continuing to transform, with more modern up-to-date capabilities in technology."
 
"It also tells our allies, the ROK Army, that as they're modernizing their long range precision shooter platforms […] we're right there side by side with them going through the same type of transformation to say that 'we're all in this together,'" Han said, using the acronym of South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

Yonhap
tags Steel rain Korea

More in Defense

U.S. military in Korea stages 'steel rain' live-fire drill with new rocket launchers

KF-21 fighters to be fitted with ground attack capabilities starting 2027

U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in Korea to replenish supplies

Arms agency to pick shipbuilder for homegrown destroyer through selective bidding

Kotra signs deal to export Chunmoo rocket launchers to Estonia

Related Stories

Submarine: A closed ecosystem (KOR)

'Steel Rain 2: Summit' features summits and submarines

Steel stocks surge as Biden calls for tripled tariffs on Chinese imports

Hyundai Steel mulls U.S. plant to supply carmakers as Trump's threat of tariffs looms

Hyundai Steel shuts down Incheon plant for a month
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)